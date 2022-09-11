Gardaí and emergency services attended a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of this morning in Sligo.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:10am today on the N4 Inner Relief Road in Co Sligo.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his late teens, were brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening sustained as a result of this incident.

The road involved in this incident was closed for a short time following the collision and is now re-opened for use.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or any road user with Dashcam footage from that area to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 91 57000