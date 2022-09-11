As energy prices rise month by month, satisfaction with the government has fallen.

The latest Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes poll shows the government's approval rating down 3 points .

The Taoiseach's party's seen a rise to 24 per cent, but still remains adrift from Sinn Fein, which sits comfortably in the lead at 35 per cent.

Sinn Fein TD Darren O'Rourke says the scale of the energy crisis will increase over the winter months unless the Goverment intervenes.

He says his party is putting forward proposals to the Government in the budget to help people.