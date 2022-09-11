Aer Lingus operations at Dublin Airport are very busy but moving quickly this morning.

It's after a technical glitch yesterday forced it to cancel over 50 flights.

Aer Lingus has a staffed queueing system here this morning as the "hangover" from yesterday's disruption begins.

Some customers complained of long waits for check in, multiple hours in some cases.

Others have spent the night abroad despite having a flight home booked for yesterday, many of those are hoping to get home later today.

The issue was fixed last evening, but the company still has about ten hours of flight operations to catch up on.

The advice for those who have had to book accommodation is to keep the receipts handy so the airline can reimbirse you.

Aer Lingus, in it's statement yesterday, apologised profusely - but that did little to ease the concerns of passengers, especially abroad, who had no lines of communication with the carrier for almost the whole day.