The Government has said there will be an increase to the 400 euro monthly payment for households that have taken in Ukrainian refugees.

The Accommodation Recognition Payment was announced earlier this year to help families who opened up their homes.

According to Taoiseach Micheal Martin the payment will be increased independently of the budget, although the exact amount has not been revealed.

The Government is set to renew a campaign asking people to consider taking in a refugee into their homes, or any vacant properties that they own.