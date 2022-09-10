The Deputy Leader of the Green Party says dependance on fossil fuels is 'part of the problem' when it comes to the energy crisis.

A secret Government memo seen by multiple newspapers shows energy companies warning spiralling costs could break down the entire industry.

A double boost for householders has been tipped as a possible relief, with an energy payment likely before and another after Christmas.

Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin, says her party's Think In takes place in Clare today, and fuel will be high on the agenda: