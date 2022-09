A Mayo man is cycling from the Eiffel tower in Paris to the round tower in Balla in an effort to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

John Niland is undertaking the tower to tower cycle and has raised thousands so far for the charity.

John will be arriving in Balla tomorrow evening at 4 o'clock and everyone is welcome to attend to welcome him home.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about his reasons for undertaking this challenge...