More clarity needs to be given to homeowners on their energy supplies this winter as older and more vulnerable people begin forking out thousands to fit backup generators.

That's according to Independent TD Denis Naughten, who says he has been informed of many older and more vulnerable people who have paid out for diesel generators to be fitted in their homes for fear their supplies will be interrupted or turned off for intervals this winter.

Deputy Naughten is a member of the Regional Group of TD's, who will debate a motion in the Dail next week to introduce emergency legislation surrounding our energy supplies this winter.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about what they are calling for next week...