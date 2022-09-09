Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a premises in Galway City last night.

The incident occurred at approximately 11pm on Sean Mulvoy Road.

Midwest News understands that the Galway Simon Community charity shop was broken into.

The intruder gained access to the shop by smashing the front window with a brick and they immediately made their way to the till.

While no cash was stolen, it’s estimated that the damage done to the premises will cost hundreds of euro to repair.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Karen Golden, CEO of Galway Simon said “We are very disheartened and saddened that someone would break into and attempt to steal from our charity shop. It is very upsetting for our volunteers and staff who run the shop. The team work very hard to raise money to support our services for people facing the trauma of homelessness. While no money was taken there is the cost to repair the damage and the loss of income as the shop has to remain closed this morning while we carry out repairs and the Gardaí carry out forensic investigation. We'd like to thank the security firm and the local Gardaí for taking swift action last night and our own team for coordinating efforts to get the shop back up and running as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we'll have to close for the day while work is underway to repair the damage, but we look forward to welcoming customers back to our shop as soon as possible. Thankfully this is a very rare incident.”