Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a premises on a sports ground in the Enniscrone area.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

This is the second such burglary in the Sligo area, following a similar incident in the Tubbercurry area a week earlier.