Granlahan native Paul Coggins has praised the Queen’s leadership in welcoming countless Irish people to the UK.

The former London Gaelic Football Manager led the Exiles to the Connacht final in 2013, where they eventually lost out to Mayo.

Mr Coggins, who was educated in Ballyhaunis CS, met President Michael D. Higgins on his State visit to Britain in 2014.

Paul Coggins told Midwest News that the Queen must be praised for her role in welcoming generations of Irish people to the UK...

Meanwhile, a period of mourning for the British Royal Family has been announced by Buckingham Palace, following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles has now left Balmoral in Scotland where she passed away yesterday, and is making his way to London where he'll deliver a public address.

A book of condolence will open at the British Embassy in Ballsbridge later today.

British Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston says when the Queen spoke on her 2011 Irish visit to Ireland, her speech had an enormous impact.