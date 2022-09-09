HSE has invited people aged 12-49 with long term health conditions and healthcare workers to make an appointment for their second booster dose.

Those who have long-term health conditions, such as diabetes, asthma or a heart disease should now come forward for their second booster.

The HSE and Children's Health Ireland will soon be inviting children aged 5-11 who are immuno-compromised to have their first booster.

Details of walk-in clinics in Mayo, Roscommon and Galway can be found here.

Mayo

Saturday 10th September – Mayo Community Living, Swinford 9:30am – 5:30pm

Sunday 11th September – Mayo Community Living, Swinford 9:30am – 5:30pm

Thursday 15th September – Mayo Community Living, Swinford 11am–7pm

Friday 16th September – Mayo Community Living, Swinford 9.30am–5.30pm

Galway

Friday 9th September - Galway CVC Ballybrit (Galway Racecourse) 12pm-7pm

Saturday 10th September - Galway CVC Ballybrit (Galway Racecourse) 8:30am-5pm

Thursday 15th September – Galway CVC Ballybrit (Galway Racecourse) 12pm–7pm

Sunday 18th September – Galway CVC Ballybrit (Galway Racecourse) 8am–4.15pm

Roscommon

Sunday 11th September - Outpatients Department, Roscommon University Hospital 10am–2pm