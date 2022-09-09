HSE has invited people aged 12-49 with long term health conditions and healthcare workers to make an appointment for their second booster dose.
Those who have long-term health conditions, such as diabetes, asthma or a heart disease should now come forward for their second booster.
The HSE and Children's Health Ireland will soon be inviting children aged 5-11 who are immuno-compromised to have their first booster.
Details of walk-in clinics in Mayo, Roscommon and Galway can be found here.
Mayo
Saturday 10th September – Mayo Community Living, Swinford 9:30am – 5:30pm
Sunday 11th September – Mayo Community Living, Swinford 9:30am – 5:30pm
Thursday 15th September – Mayo Community Living, Swinford 11am–7pm
Friday 16th September – Mayo Community Living, Swinford 9.30am–5.30pm
Galway
Friday 9th September - Galway CVC Ballybrit (Galway Racecourse) 12pm-7pm
Saturday 10th September - Galway CVC Ballybrit (Galway Racecourse) 8:30am-5pm
Thursday 15th September – Galway CVC Ballybrit (Galway Racecourse) 12pm–7pm
Sunday 18th September – Galway CVC Ballybrit (Galway Racecourse) 8am–4.15pm
Roscommon
Sunday 11th September - Outpatients Department, Roscommon University Hospital 10am–2pm
Saturday 17th September – Outpatients Department, Roscommon University Hospital 10am–2pm