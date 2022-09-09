If the Environment Minister cannot promise the security of electricity this winter he should tender his resignation.

That's according to Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the Government’s latest energy credit is only a temporary solution for a long term problem.

It’s after Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed households will receive a credit before Christmas – while there will also be new measures for small businesses.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says without proper targeted supports, more households will slip into poverty, businesses will go to the wall, and farmers will suffer.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that Minister Eamon Ryan needs to cut the rubbish and get real in his communications...