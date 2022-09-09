A Galway medical consultant is to chair a national taskforce which will deal with the recruitment and retention of junior doctors.

Professor Anthony O’Regan has been named on the taskforce alongside Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE, Colm Henry.

The taskforce will aimed to address problems with this cohort by improving working conditions for non-consultant hospital doctors.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the first meeting will be held this month, and the taskforce will run for a year.

Professor Anthony O’Regan works as a Consultant Respiratory Physician with the Saolta Hospitals Group which includes UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula Hospitals