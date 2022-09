Over 50 formal complaints were made by inmates at Castlerea prison last year.

New figures published by thestory.ie show that 5 of those complaints were the highest scale of seriousness, which relate to assault, ill-treatment, racial discrimination or intimidation.

Most of the complaints made related to basic service level issues such as complaints regarding visits, phone calls or not getting appropriate exercise.

Across the country more than 900 complaints were made in Irish jails.