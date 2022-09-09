A special plaque will be unveiled today in memory of a Roscommon garda who was shot in the line of duty.

On 3rd of April 1970, Garda Richard (Dick) Fallon responded to a raid alert at the Royal Irish Bank on Arran Quay in Dublin with two of his colleagues.

He was shot at close range by the armed raiders and died instantly.

Following his death he was awarded a Gold Scot Medal, the highest award in An Garda Síochána for bravery.

The event to mark the 50th anniversary of the murder was postponed during the Covid 19 pandemic and will now take place today at the former site of the Royal Irish Bank in Dublin.

It will involve a wreath laying ceremony and a minute silence on Arran Quay at 11:15 with music by the Garda band.