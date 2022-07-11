Two popular Mayo spots have been named in The Irish Times Top 20 Best Places to Holiday in Ireland 2022, and are now in the running for the overall title.

The competition, which is being run in association with Fáilte Ireland, began at the end of April when members of the public were invited to nominate their favourite place to holiday for the award.

Both Achill Island and Westport have been named as two of the contenders.

Both places were among hundreds of locations nominated by nearly 1,200 people from across Ireland.

Achill, one of three islands selected from all over Ireland for the ‘Best 20’, received 42 nominations, while Westport, one of seven towns, received 13 nominations.

Other west of Ireland locations to be nominated include, Strandhill in Sligo, Drumshanbo in Leitrim, as well as Inisbofin in Galway

The five finalists will be named on Friday, July 22, with the overall winner announced a week later on the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

While the number of nominations was a factor in the selection of the 20 holiday locations, the quality of the place itself was the chief consideration.

The full list of the ‘20 Best Places to Holiday in Ireland 2022’

7 Towns

Carlingford (Co. Louth)

Drumshanbo (Co Leitrim),

Kells (Co. Meath)

Rosscarbery (Co. Cork)

Strandhill (Co Sligo)

Tramore (Co.Waterford)

Westport (Co. Mayo)

7 Regions

Ards Peninsula and Strangford (Co Down)

Bundoran and Rossnowlagh (Co Donegal)

Enniskillen and the Fermanagh Lakelands (Co Fermanagh)

Inishowen Peninsula (Co Donegal)

Portrush and the Causeway Coast (Co Antrim)

St Mullins and the Barrow Way (Co Carlow)

The Burren (Co Clare)

3 Islands

Achill Island (Co Mayo),

Inisbofin Island (Co Galway)

Valentia Island (Co Kerry)

2 Cities

Dublin

Kilkenny

1 Lake

Lough Derg (Clare, Tipperary and Galway).