The Taoiseach has accused Sinn Féin of 'exploiting problems for electoral gain'.

Micheal Martin says he believes Irish people don't want a general election at the moment, and holding one would delay September's budget.

Sinn Féin is set to table a motion of no confidence in the government tomorrow - one week after the coalition government lost its majority.

Speaking in Ballymun in Dublin this afternoon, Micheal Martin says they're playing 'destructive politics'...