1,055 Covid patients are in Irish hospitals today.

It's the first time since April 12th that the numbers have eclipsed the thousand mark.

38 patients are being treated in ICU’s.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency has recommended a second Covid-19 booster vaccine for those aged over 60 or with an underlying condition.

The regulator says it doesn't see a need for a fourth dose for those under 60 and are not immuno-compromised.

Currently in Ireland, a second booster jab is open to those over 65 and with an underlying condition.