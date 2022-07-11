A free event will take place in the Linenhall Arts Centre in Castlebar next week.

On Thursday the 21st of July, a young writer and rapper from Limerick - Willzee, a member of the Travelling community will be on stage.

The theme of Traveller pride week this year is “A celebration of contemporary Traveller music and identity”.

The Linenhall says it is proud to present Willzee who will be meeting with a group of young Travellers from Mayo on Thursday afternoon to speak with them and inspire the up and coming singers, writers and performers that the Travelling community is well known for, before performing for a free public audience in the main theatre space at 7pm.