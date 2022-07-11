Patients presenting at Emergency Departments at hospitals across the region today are experiencing significant delays.

University Hospital Galway has the third highest waiting figures in the country with 44 patients on trolleys while 43 patients are on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital.

There are 14 patients waiting on trolleys for admission today at both Mayo University Hospital and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally there are 454 patients waiting on trolleys for admission, with University Hospital Limerick showing the highest figures again today where 68 patients are waiting on trolleys.