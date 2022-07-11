Almost 2000 young people travelled to Ballina last Saturday to attend what has been described as Electric Picnic for young people.

Foróige’s Drug and Alcohol Free Music Festival Amplified made its return after a two year absence due to COVID, with young people from all over Ireland in attendance.

The main stage featured DJ's Steven Cooper and Louise Clarke, while the event also included a silent disco, a chill out zone, games and amusements with something to suit everyone.

Anne Marie Thompson from Lacken Foróige club was a member of the organising committee and she says the festival gave nearly 2,000 teenagers from across the country the chance to experience a festival where they can enjoy their favourite music, meet friends and have a great time - all in a safe environment.

While Sean Campbell, CEO of Foróige says the event has been organised entirely by volunteers and young people and was a huge achievement by everyone involved.