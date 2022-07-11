The government is to table a motion of Confidence in itself tomorrow ahead of Sinn Fein's motion of No Confidence in it.

Some Independent TDs are setting out their stalls ahead of the votes.

Former Fianna Fáil deputy in Sligo/Leitrim, Marc McSharry who lost the party whip, is expected to vote in support of the government, as is Donegal’s Joe McHugh who lost the Fine Gael whip just last week over the Mica Redress scheme.

However, Independent deputy Marian Harkin is set to support the Sinn Fein motion.

The Sligo-Leitrim deputy concedes the motion will probably fail, but says it should be seen as opportunity to review the Government's performance after two and a half years in office.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked deputy Harkin how she intends to vote and why…