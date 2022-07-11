Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has today approved €7.5 million in funding to re-develop 36 derelict and vacant properties in rural Ireland into new community hubs.

The funding, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, will see former banks, garda stations and courthouses taken into public ownership and converted for community use.

The scheme is designed to tackle the scourge of dereliction in rural towns and villages and deliver new facilities that will benefit communities.

The Minister today revealed the first tranche of properties that will be purchased under the initiative, and they include:

The former Garda Stations in Tarmonbarry and Ballintubber, Co Roscommon

A former commercial property in Athenry, Co Galway

Under the Scheme, local authorities were asked by the Department to engage with the local community to identify suitable properties to turn into the likes of community and enterprise hubs, remote facilities and youth centres.

Some 36 properties have now been identified as part of a €7.5 million investment.

Further properties will be announced once the local authority has finalised the sales process.

It’s not yet clear if any Mayo properties will be included in this funding from Minister Humphreys Department. To date this year, Mayo County Counci has failed to secure a cent in funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. Earlier this year the local authority was forced to repay over a million euro to the Dept for funding it drew down, against the regulations of a scheme, for a number of projects, including the Clew Bay Greenway. Basically under the specific scheme, funding could only be drawn down when the projects were completed, however, Mayo County Council had secured the funding, without even starting some of the projects.