Ten Ukranian youngsters, who arrived in Mayo from Chernobyl, two months ago through the efforts of the charity - Candle of Grace, urgently require host families at present.

Lily Luzan, one of the founding members of the Mayo based charity says these children who are from locations directly impacted by the war in Ukraine, are aged between 10 and 17 and at this point their Ukranian homes have been destroyed.

Many children from the Belarus area have been successfully located with host familes in Mayo since they arrived in the county two months ago after Lily organised a plane load of children, many unaccompanied, from Belarus to be temporarily located here.

Many householders in Mayo have generously opened their homes to these children and other individuals and families that sought refuge in Ireland.

Mayo woman Marie Philbin, a single person, initially opened her home to a young woman fleeing the war last March and has since taken on two twin nine year old sisters from Belarus. She says it is a wonderful experience and is encouraging others to do the same. She says there is a lot of support locally from Candle of Grace and other host families.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley has been speaking to both Marie and Lily about the present urgent appeal for host families in this region for ten Ukranian youngsters. Lily began by telling her more about the children and the urgency in securing host families for them...

Ba: You can contact Candle of Grace at candleofgrace.ie or Lily can be contacted 087 2262216