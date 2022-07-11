Failure by the Government to update farmers on proposed policies to tackle climate change could have serious implications for Irish farming.

That's the latest message from the Irish Farmers' Association which says Ministers are not honouring their own commitments to tackle the problem.

It says legislation passed last year gave a commitment to update farmers on policy changes in this area but they claim this hasn't happened yet.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says his members are still waiting for a report on the full economic assessment of Climate change on Irish agriculture..