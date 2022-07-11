A number of parents have contacted Midwest News to express their concern around the uncertainty of their children securing a place on the school transport scheme for the upcoming academic year.

Last week, the government announced a package of measures to assist parents with the rising cost of students going back to school, that included suspending school transport costs for one year.

Parents must apply for a place on a school bus from September before the end of this month, however, parents who have always paid for their children to avail of the service, are now being told by the department, that this year places will be given out on a first come first served basis, and so parents who have long paid for school transport are left unsure if they can secure a seat on the bus for their child this year, as many families, that had not used school transport are now applying for it because it is free.

Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway Walsh told Midwest News editor Teresa O’Malley that she is seeking clarification from the Minister as to how many additional school bus places are being rolled out for September in light of the suspension of the fees. She argues that at least 10,000 additional seats are required nationally to meet the demand.

Deputy Conway Walsh says it would be ridiculous if the government made this announcement without providing addition school bus places in each county to meet demand...