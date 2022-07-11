The additional money being paid on the back to school allowance this year has been brought forward.

Parents will see the initial clothing and footwear allowance arrive into their accounts this week.

The extra 100 euro being given to deal with rising costs will now be paid next Monday the 18th of July - instead of the planned August date.

Some 124,000 families will benefit from the payment today with applications to remain open until September.

The allowance is now worth 240 euro for children aged 4 to 11 and 385 euro for 12 to 22 year olds in second level education