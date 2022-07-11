Three people and a dog were rescued from a speedboat that ran out of fuel in Lough Derg last night.

The alarm was raised with the RNLI at midnight, it immediately deployed a lifeboat from Valentia and the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon

They were called to the very north end of the lake, in county Galway as Gardai had passed on information about a speedboat adrift near Portumna Castle.

Shortly before 12.30 the boat was found, with three passengers and a dog - all unharmed.

The Valentia lifeboat crew towed the speedboat back to Portumna Castle where Gardai were waiting to run another wellness check on the passengers