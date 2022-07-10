Details

Officials from the Irish Amateur Boxing Association will meet in Roscommon today for an extraordinary general meeting.

Delegates from Ireland's 338 boxing clubs are hoping to agree much needed reforms after a controversial few months for the organisation.

High performance director Bernard Dunne stepped down from his role in May after feeling his position was undermined in the association.

The meeting follows a warning from Government that without reform, 15 percent of public funds will be cut immediately.

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News