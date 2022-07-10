A new report shows a stark decline in the availability of affordable properties to rent with a Housing Assistance Payment or 'HAP'.

Across all areas surveyed by the Simon Communities of Ireland - only 657 properties were available to rent, at any price, over the three dates surveyed.

Outside of Dublin county, nine of 16 study areas had NO properties available to rent in any household category, within HAP limits.

This Locked Out report examine how people on low income access the private rental market while depending on the Housing Assistance Payment or HAP.

It also looks at the availability of homes to rent around the country over a three-day period in June

For families with one and two children, there were no properties available within standard HAP limits.

The report's authors acknowledge the recent positive intervention by the housing Minister to increase HAP rates.

But they say we need new options to create a breathing space for renters - like using some of the 166,000 homes identified as 'vacant' in the census.