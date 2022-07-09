An American tourist has been left heartbroken after luggage containing her parent's ashes failed to arrive at Dublin Airport.

Donna O'Connor arrived from Chicago on the 30th of June via Toronto, and had planned to scatter the remains of her Irish-American parents in Ballina.

The 67 year-old has spent the last week going back and forth to Dublin Airport in a desperate bid to locate her luggage.

The DAA says the responsibility for lost luggage lies with individual airlines and not the airport itself.