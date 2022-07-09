A Roscommon auctioneer will become the first elected President of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers from the Western region in 21 years.

Gerry Coffey from Granlahan will take up the role at place the 51st IPAV Annual Conference at the Hodson bay Hotel this evening.

Mr Coffey is a well known auctioneer, with an office based in Williamstown, Co. Galway.

He sells and rents property in the North Galway, West Roscommon, and East Mayo areas.

As a well-known auctioneer for land sales the Roscommon man has long called for a reduction in the 7.5% rate of Stamp Duty on agricultural land sales.

He believes it is a punitive tax and that it should be reduced to a graded based system, based on land value.

As an agent involved in all aspects of estate agency in the West, he has seen first-hand the major problems facing the property industry on a daily basis.

As the country’s largest representative body for Auctioneers and Valuers, the IPAV supports over 1,500 members across the 32 counties.

Mr Coffey is a beef farmer and a lifelong community activist.

He represented the Fine Gael party in the 2019 local elections, narrowly missing out in a seat in the Roscommon electoral area.

He has also been heavily involved with Michael Glaveys GAA Club, chairing it in recent years.