University Hospital Galway is dealing with a significant increase in COVID-19 patients, while also seeing very high numbers of attendances through the Emergency Department.

The hospital is treating 51 patients with COVID-19, three of these are in ICU, and the high community transmission rate in the region is having an impact on staffing levels.

Access for visitors to the outbreak ward has been limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager.

Donagh Killea, Vice-chair of HSE West is appealing to people attending the Hospital to take great care when using its services.

He says there is a clear need for the public to be cautious about interactions with vulnerable people.

He is urging people to use West Doc over the weekend and GP services in normal working hours and where possible, to use other A&E and minor injury clinics such as those in Roscommon.