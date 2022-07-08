Now is not the time for any restrictions on turf, that's according to Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

Draft proposals on restricting the selling of turf will be brought to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan next week.

One of the planned measures would see a ban on ads being placed on websites, social media and in newspapers.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice told Midwest News that with the rising price of other fuels, people in rural Ireland will suffer if they cannot use turf to heat their homes...