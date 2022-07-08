Fianna Fail councillor Annie May Reape has welcomed news that Pearse Street in Ballina will not be pedestrianised this weekend.

Councillors met this morning after many complaints following such measures last weekend when Pearse street was closed off to traffic unannounced.

Concerns were raised over the lack of accessibility of services along the street when it was closed off and also traffic management issues.

Councillor Reape told Midwest News that until the infrastructure is put in place to allow for the pedestrianisation of Pearse street, it will remain open to traffic...