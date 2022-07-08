A Tuam-based historian has welcomed progress in the effort to exhume infant remains from the site of the former mother-and-baby home in the Galway town.

Catherine Corless, whose research prompted renewed examinations at the site, said the passage of the Institutional Burials Bill this week was a great relief.

The legislation was approved by the Houses of the Oireachtas on Wednesday night and is now being referred to President Michael D Higgins for his consideration.

The Bill allows for the excavation and recovery of remains from the burial site on the Dublin Road in Tuam and also clears the way for DNA identification to be carried out on the bones.

Catherine Corless told Midwest News that it is hoped works can begin on the exhumations in the autumn...