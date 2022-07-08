Ballyhaunis Councillor John Cribbin is the new Cathaoirleach of the Claremorris/Swinford Municipal District.

The Fine Gael councillor takes over the role from his party colleague Councillor Neil Cruise.

Ballinrobe Councillor Michael Burke, also Fine Gael, was installed as Leas Cathaoirleach for the MD.

The election took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Swinford Cultural Centre.

The Fine Gael party has an agreement in place with Sinn Féin Councillor Gerry Murray, for the rotation of key roles on the municipal district committee.

Councillor John Cribben told Midwest News that there is plenty to be positive about in the area going forward, even after five of the most difficult years in the history of the state...