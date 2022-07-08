Patients presenting at Emergency Departments across the region today are experiencing delays.

University Hospital Galway has the second highest waiting figures in the country today with 46 patients on trolleys.

There's 30 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital and 17 at Mayo University Hospital.

While at Portiuncula Hospital, 10 patients are waiting on trolleys for admission.

Nationally there are 407 patients waiting on trolleys for admission today, with University Hospital Limerick showing the highest figures again today where 54 patients are waiting on trolleys.