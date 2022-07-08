The people of this county and region want a General Election and a new government, that’s the view of Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway Walsh.

The Sinn Fein deputy says her party’s motion of no confidence in the present coalition government, scheduled for next Tuesday in the Dail, is necessary to hold the government to account ahead of the Dail Summer recess.

She has accused this government of being out of touch with the reality for many struggling to survive as inflation continues to rise.

The government lost its majority in the Dail since earlier this week after deputy Joe McHugh lost the Fine Gael whip. However, with support from Independents it looks set to be able to survive.

Deputy Conway Walsh admits Tuesday’s motion cannot be passed without support from a number of Independent deputies.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley put it to deputy Conway Walsh that this is a futile motion as the numbers still don’t stack up and apart from that, the electorate of this region are not looking for a General Election this summer...