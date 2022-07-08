Japan’s NHK television is reporting that former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.
Earlier, Japanese leader Fumio Kishida had said Mr Abe was in a “severe condition” after being shot at a campaign event.
The former prime minister was shot while giving an election campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, today.
Mr Kishida called the attack “dastardly and barbaric”, and said that it was “absolutely unforgivable” that the crime had taken place during the election campaign – the foundation of democracy.
Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara.