A group of people who took part in a protest last Saturday during Mayo Pride storytelling event at Tertulia book shop at Westport Quay, say they are not “right wing protesters” as they were referred to by Mayo Pride on their social media sites.

A member of the protesting group contacted Midwest News with this statement – “nobody at the protest had an affiliation with right wing extremist groups, nobody obstructed people from entering the bookshop and nobody shouted at Gardai.

In fact at least 2 protesters thanked the gardai for being there after the event”.

The statement continues, “it was only ever the intention of the protesters last Saturday to raise awareness in the community that Drag Queen story reading hours to children were taking place and to express their concern about that event.

Those who protested, say “they are deeply concerned at this early and unnecessary sexualisation of children”.

The statement concludes “we were shocked to be portrayed as right wing and homophobic. This is simply untrue”.

The protesters say they wish to start a proper discussion in the media about the topic of Drag Queens reading to young children, asking is it helpful to the development of children’s minds?