16 year-old Archie Naughton, of Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon, passed away yesterday in Mater Hospital after a long battle with illness.

Archie, the eldest son of Paula and Padraic and brother to George and Isaac, had fought a brave battle for life. He and his two siblings were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Archie’s two brothers, twins, George and Isaac, 12, also have DMD, a progressive neuromuscular disease which destroys muscle tissue.

In the 10 years since the boys’ diagnosis, their parents fundraised to build a suitable home to accommodate three growing children in wheelchairs.

They received no funding from the State, and instead, thanks to the generosity of friends and strangers, they not only raised enough to build the house but also “hundreds of thousands of euro towards research”.

The couple set up Join Our Boys to fundraise and highlight the condition.

Yesterday evening Archie’s family posted on the Join Our Boys Facebook Page: “As parents our only concern ever, is to protect our child(ren). However sometimes things happen that you have absolutely no control over. Duchenne is one such thing. Our beautiful heroic son Archie John has died and our hearts are smashed into millions of pieces. We shall never recover. We already miss his presence; his warmth; his love; his humour; his tenacity and his infectious beautiful smile. The void he has left is vast and dark and catastrophic. Archie did not want to leave us and he fought and fought to stay here. He had so many dreams and plans for the future. Duchenne has robbed him of so, so much. Forever in our hearts and minds and forever 16 years old. Thank you most sincerely Archie, for showing us how to live life to the full and for never ever giving up. We will love you FOREVER Archie; we are so, so proud of you. Please continue to #PrayForArchie & also his two beautiful & devastated brothers George & Isaac. Mummy, Daddy, George & Isaac.”

His remains will be reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon from 3pm until 6pm.Removal from his home on Monday morning at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.