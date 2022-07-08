The funeral takes place today and tomorrow of Cian McHale of Castlebar and Galway, who died tragically following an accident in Crete last week.

The 21-year-old lost his life after getting into difficulties when he was swept out to sea by strong currents while swimming in an area off the coast of Hersonissos on the Greek island.

Cian will repose at the Coady Funeral Home, Castlebar, this afternoon from 4 until 7 p.m.

His remains will be removed to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar, tomorrow at 11.45 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial takes place afterwards in the New Cemetery, Castlebar.