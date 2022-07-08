New figures have revealed the current Covid-19 hotspots around the country, as one in three people taking a PCR test is getting a positive result.

Galway, Limerick, Laois, Louth, Westmeath, Clare, Kerry, Cork and Kildare have the highest incidence rates of the virus.

Rates are also high in Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Longford, Wicklow, Tipperary, and Dublin.

The incidence rates are lowest in Carlow, followed by Wexford, Waterford, Monaghan and Offaly.

The Irish Independent reports that the spread, based on PCR tests, does not include people who learned they have the virus after home antigen tests or many others who had unconfirmed Covid.

A weekly report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed one in three people who took a PCR test was positive last week – 14,983, up 32pc.

A total of 20,834 people registered a positive home antigen test, an increase of 23.3pc.

There are predictions the summer Covid wave could peak next week.

There were 904 Covid patients in hospital yesterday, down two from Wednesday. Of these, 36 were in intensive care, down one.

The highest number of new cases last week was in the 35 to 44 age group, accounting for more than a fifth of notified infections.

Hospitals experienced 25 outbreaks last week, up one. Outbreaks fell from 23 to 21 in nursing homes.

Residential institutions were most affected, with 36 virus outbreaks.