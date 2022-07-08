The Criminal Assets Bureau is investigating almost 18-hundred individuals or organisations, a record number.

While more than 5.5 million euro was handed back to the Exchequer by the bureau last year

Mayo had the lowest number of people and organizations under investigation by CAB at the end of last year.

The Dublin West garda division, that includes areas such as Blanchardstown, Finglas and Clondalkin, had the highest number of people and organisations under investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau at the end of last year, at 293.

That was followed by DMR South at 188 according to the Irish Independent - with a record 1,770 targets in total. 27 were not resident in Ireland.

In Limerick there were 147 cab targets - while Mayo was the county with the lowest at 6.

The bureau handed back over 5.5 million euro to the state in 2021 - including 4.4 million in revenue settlements, while 1.1 million was from the proceeds of crime.