The family of a murdered Roscommon priest is renewing its appeal for a commission of investigation into the unsolved crime.

This day 37 years ago, Fr Niall Molloy was violently killed in Richard and Theresa Flynn's mansion in Clara, Co Offaly.

The government has ruled out a commission of investigation - saying it's unlikely to establish what happened.

But Fr Molloy's nephew, Bill Maher, strongly disagrees.