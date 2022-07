The Taoiseach says Boris Johnson's exit as British Prime Minister is a chance to reset Anglo-Irish relations.

Micheál Martin said he strongly disagreed with Johnson on a political level and relations are at a low point.

The British Prime Minister will stay on until his party elects a new leader with early runners and riders already shaping up.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it's important the two Governments have close relations to develop stability in Northern Ireland...