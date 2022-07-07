Two Mayo managers have been awarded for their managing excellence at the Shelf Life Grocery Management Awards 2022.

Jason McGoldrick from Nolan's Supervalu in Ballyhaunis won Best Fruit and Veg manager for 2022 while Kathryn Moloney from Caseys Londis in Castlebar won Forecourt Deli/Food to go Manager for 2022.

This year’s gala ceremony, took place last night at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dublin.

The awards, supported by main sponsor Bank of Ireland and carried out in association with Excel Recruitment, are independently judged and looks for the best management practice among those who carry responsibility without ownership in the grocery retail sector.



