Transport Infrastructure Ireland has approved funding for traffic lights at the dangerous junction in Frenchpark.

The news has been welcomed by Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane who says the instillation now needs to be done with pace.

The junction is along the busy N5 which is the main road from West Mayo to Dublin and is a blindspot for motorists trying to turn onto the N5.

The Sinn Fein Deputy has also raised the issue of speed in both Frenchpark and Ballinagare located along the N5, saying many motorists are failing to slow down when they come to these villages.

Deputy Claire Kerrane told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that it's now back to Roscommon County Council to issue design plans for the new lights..