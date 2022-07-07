The red carpet has been rolled out in the East Mayo parish of Kilmovee this afternoon to welcome Patrick Duffy, the American actor probably best known for his role in the soap opera, Dallas who is visiting his ancestral roots in the area.

Patrick played Bobby Ewing in the long running TV hit series.

A film crew is accompanying Patrick and his partner Linda Purl and they are filming the pilot episode of a new TV series, supported by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland, which will air in the United States next year.

The visitors are being greeted by a large welcoming party at the Community Centre in Kilmovee this lunchtime and Sheila Hunt the Manager of Kilmovee Community Centre spoke to Midwest News just before they arrived….

Midwest Radio's John Ryan got the opportunity to speak to Mr. Duffy a little earlier today...